3 cheers: College students create city’s first on-campus biodiversity garden

mumbai

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:14 IST

Three students from the KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce, Vidyavihar, have developed the city’s first on-campus biodiversity garden.

Spread on a 10,000 square feet area, this is the largest garden developed within any campus in the city and was inaugurated on Sunday. The garden has a small artificial pond, birdbath and bird homes to attract a variety of species. It also hosts nectar plants to attract butterflies.

Revathi Swamy, Revati Vispute and Shruti Joshi — the three students started work on developing the garden in October. They were mentored by Dr V Shubhalaxmi — founder and managing trustee, INaturewatch Foundation Mumbai — while the entire project was funded by the Mumbai US consulate, under their mentorship programme for youth leaders working towards environment conservation.

“This is an initiative to develop an urban green ecosystem that portrays the co-existence of flora and fauna,” said Swamy, who is pursuing a Masters in Science (Environmental Studies) degree.

While they were engaged in environment conservation, the students also developed eco-entrepreneurship skills and learnt about the business model to develop such a garden. “We realised that we are not only conserving the environment but also providing a platform for employment and services that will help others to be more ecologically-conscious,” said Vispute, a Bachelor of Science (Zoology) student.

The students have also created a ‘Sensory Zone’. “We have built a unique area called the ‘Sensory Zone’, comprising plants with different texture, colour, smell, and touch. The main purpose is to stimulate these senses and inform students about the sight, smell, and touch of different plant species,” said Joshi, also an undergraduate zoology student.

The project has been spearheaded by the college’s department of environment sciences.

“In an urbanised city, a biodiversity garden is significant, not only because it can add an aesthetic value, but also helps in conservation of local biodiversity. There is a dire need for green spaces in the city, and it’s necessary to involve the general public towards nature engagement,” said Dr Sugandha Shetye, head of department (environmental sciences) of the college, who was the project coordinator for the biodiversity garden.

The garden has already attracted a number of butterfly species, including the Tawny Rajah, which has been spotted for the first time on the campus. The other species documented until now include the Zebra Blue, Red Pierrot, Common Baron and insects such as the Golden Tortoise Beetle and Cuckoo Wasp.

The students have also planted Vekhand, Tapoica, Merva, Begonia, Kalonchoe and other species in the garden. The pond is home to lotuses and creates an ecosystem of aquatic vertebrates and invertebrates.

The garden will now be used for workshops and training related to basics of butterfly and birding, kitchen gardening, macrophotography and syllabus-based nature trails. An informative nature trail will also be created to enhance birding skills, identification of butterflies and activities to engage students.