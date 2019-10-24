3 dupe developer by offering to sell ₹1-cr gold, held

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:24 IST

The Mumbai crime branch arrested three persons on Monday for allegedly duping a private developer of ₹1 crore by offering to sell 100kg unclaimed gold from the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT). The accused had claimed that they had a good influence in the MbPT and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and could provide gold at ₹18,000 for 10gm.

According to the crime branch, the accused are identified as Sankalp Navin Shankar Mathur, 38, a resident of Versova; Harishchandra Sharma, 53, a resident of Mira Road; and Mohammad Shoeb Mohammad Faiz Ahmad, 29, a Bangalore resident.

“Mathur, who has a metal business, and Sharma, met the complainant, Santosh Pandey, 43, in December last year through a common friend,” said Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai crime branch.

The accused told Pandey that they can sell 100 kilograms unclaimed gold at ₹18,000 per 10gm through their influence in MbPT and JNPT. “Pandey said he didn’t have enough money so got his friend, Farid Shaikh, a private developer, on board for the deal. Shaikh, Pandey, Mathur and Sharma met at a hotel in Juhu where Shaikh showed his interest to buy the gold. He, however, wanted to verify the gold’s quality before buying it,” said Umap.

The accused then gave 1kg gold to Pandey, who later handed over it to Shaikh in January this year. Shaikh paid ₹18 lakh to Pandey, who later gave it to the accused.

On January 8, Shaikh agreed to buy 100kg of gold. The accused asked Shaikh to pay ₹5 crore to complete the process of realising the gold from MbPT. During the negotiation, Shaikh said he would buy 50kg of gold for ₹1 crore. The accused agreed and Shaikh gave ₹1 crore to Pandey, who handed over the money to the accused.

After a few days, Shaikh asked the accused about the gold. The accused said Ahmad will get the gold but Shaikh will have to first pay the total amount for the gold. Shaikh did not agree and said he would first check the gold and only then pay. “An argument ensued between Shaikh and the accused. Shaikh then asked the accused to return his ₹1 crore and cancel the deal. The accused, however, said they had given the money to Ahmad and he was not ready to return it. Pandey then approached Kherwadi police station on October 17,” said Umap.

The case was transferred to the crime branch unit 1 and the trio was arrested on Monday and produced in the court. The accused are remanded in police custody till October 25.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:24 IST