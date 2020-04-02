3 engineers quarantined after colleague tests +ve

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:59 IST

Three civic engineers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) C ward, covering areas like Marine Lines and Charni Road, have been home quarantined on Tuesday after a 28-year-old junior engineer from the same ward tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Chakrapani Alley, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s C ward confirmed that the engineers have been home quarantined. The three engineers from the maintenance department have undergone testing for the coronavirus, and their results have come back negative.

One of the home-quarantined engineers said, “We were tested, and our results have come out negative. However, we will be tested again in the coming 14 days.” He said that their colleagues from other departments are now being checked daily before they enter the office, and sanitisation of the whole ward office has been undertaken.

The family of the 28-year-old junior engineer has also been home quarantined. The engineer does not have any travel history but there are chances he came in contact with someone who was infected, said BMC officials.

Akash Purohit, local BJP corporator, said, “There were no cases in our area till the one from the BMC office. It is worrisome and all engineers entering are being screened now.”