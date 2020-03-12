3 in contact with infected couple cleared; BMC to scan 106 others

mumbai

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:25 IST

Three persons who came in close contact with the Andheri couple found positive for Covid-19, have tested negative for the virus.

Authorities have now decided to widen their probe by tracking and testing 106 families in Andheri that were in contact with the infected couple.

A day after the Andheri-based couple, who had returned from Dubai recently, were found positive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to track all of their high and low-risk contacts in the area.

On Wednesday, the test results of three high-risk contacts, who were quarantined at Kasturba Hospital, came back negative.

Dr Daksha Shah, BMC health officer, said, “As a precaution, we have now decided to quarantine all those people who had come in direct or indirect contact with the affected people, to avoid further infection. Three risk contacts were found negative and there is no need to be panic. We have suggested home isolation to all low-risk contacts but if necessary, we are ready to shift them to Kasturba Hospital.”

The civic health department has identified 106 families and formulated three teams of medical and para-medical staff to carry out surveillance in the community where the infected couple resides, to keep watch and trace any coronavirus-related symptoms.

A total of 196,762 passengers have been screened for possible coronavirus infections at the Mumbai airport.

To date, 190 symptomatic patients have been admitted to the isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital, of which, reports of 168 were found negative. Two of them found positive for the virus while reports of the remaining 20 patients are still awaited.

The BMC has urged to people to use the coronovirus helpline to clarify issues, queries related to the pandemic.

‘Avoid large gatherings for Friday prayers’

On Thursday, the trustees of Dargah of Mahimi in Mahim decided that 3,000 mosques across the state will be instructed to avoid large gatherings for Friday prayers. In a meeting also attended by doctors, it was decided that sensitisation programmes will also be held. “A call will be given to all mosques to conduct the first prayer in their premises, following which people can conduct other prayers at home,” said Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of the dargah.

Panvel district hospital gets special cell

A 20-bed isolation ward has been set up at Panvel’s Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Deputy District Hospital. “The cell is located on the second floor of the hospital. Medical officer, Dr Sachin Sakpal, has been appointed exclusively for the unit,” said hospital superintendent, Dr Nagnath Yamapalle. “Those coming from countries affected by coronavirus will be first checked here. If any patient is found to be positive, we will send them to Kasturba Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Shows in Panvel, Vashi cancelled

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have taken measures to fight coronavirus by cancelling shows at two auditoriums in Vashi and Panvel. Shows at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Vashi and Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel have been cancelled till March 30. Ganesh Deshmukh, civic chief, PCMC, said, “There is no need for people to panic about any situation. If the need arises, we may take the decision to extend the cancellation further.”