3 Mumbai houses broken into, jewellery worth Rs2.5L stolen

An unidentified gang of burglars broke into three houses at Yashwant Nagar in Goregaon (West) and stole jewellery worth Rs2.50 lakh between Friday and Saturday.

The Goregaon police said the burglars broke into two houses of the Manrik Star Housing Society in Yashwant Nagar in between 6.30am on Friday and 7.30am on Saturday. The watchman told the police he saw the same men enter the society twice in the two days.

The complainant Prakash Krishna Naidu, 35, of Manrik Star Housing Society told the police that he had gone out on Thursday night and returned on Saturday afternoon to find that the lock of his main door and the lock of his neighbour’s door had been broken. He contacted his neighbour Satish Korian and informed him about the break-in. The police said the burglars had taken gold jewellery from Korian’s house and cash from Naidu’s cupboard.

On the same day, the police also received another report of a house break-in in Yashwant Nagar. “On inspecting the three houses, we found that the burglars broke the lock of the main door. Both the break-ins were done on the same day. We suspect that the burglars had conducted a recce of the area and found these three houses locked and planned to rob them,” said an officer.

The police have registered a case of house break-in against the unidentified men and are probing the case further.