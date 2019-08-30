30-year-old man attacks another with chopper, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:06 IST

The Turbhe police arrested a 30-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly attacking another man with a chopper on Tuesday night.

According the police, Bunti Bhalerao and Ajay Salunkhe, 28, stayed in the same neighbourhood in Pawane village. On Tuesday around 9.15pm, they had an argument over a petty issue.

“Bhalerao got enraged and started abusing Salunkhe. In a fit of rage, Bhalerao attacked Salunke with a chopper,” said a police officer from Turbhe police station.

“Salunkhe suffered severe injuries . He was rushed to a nearby hospital,” the police officer said. “Bhalerao fled the spot after committing the crime. We managed to arrest him on Wednesday,” he said.

