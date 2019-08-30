e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 30, 2019

30-year-old man attacks another with chopper, arrested

mumbai Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:06 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustantimes
         

The Turbhe police arrested a 30-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly attacking another man with a chopper on Tuesday night.

According the police, Bunti Bhalerao and Ajay Salunkhe, 28, stayed in the same neighbourhood in Pawane village. On Tuesday around 9.15pm, they had an argument over a petty issue.

“Bhalerao got enraged and started abusing Salunkhe. In a fit of rage, Bhalerao attacked Salunke with a chopper,” said a police officer from Turbhe police station.

“Salunkhe suffered severe injuries . He was rushed to a nearby hospital,” the police officer said. “Bhalerao fled the spot after committing the crime. We managed to arrest him on Wednesday,” he said.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 01:06 IST

more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    Fit India MovementNational Sports DayNarendra ModiJoker trailerShahid KapoorArvind KejriwalRRBSSC JHTVirat KohliXiaomi Redmi Note 8Kargil GirlPriyanka ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2019INX Media CasePakistanDhyan ChandReliance Jio FiberSaaho Review
    don't miss