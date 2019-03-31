35-year-old falls off Ambernath skywalk, dies

A 35-year-old woman fell of the Ambernath railway station skywalk and died on Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Kalpana Sampat Sanap, 35.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Ambernath police station. They said they are trying to ascertain how Sanap fell.

According to the police, Sanap had no family and she often took shelter at the skywalk. She was inebriated when the incident took place, they said.

Sunil Ghuge, senior police inspector, Ambernath police station, said, “We are interrogating a person who often accompanied Sanap to the skywalk. Her body has been sent for post mortem. Prima facie, it appears that she lost balance and fell as she was drunk.”

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 03:42 IST