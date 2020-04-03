35-yr-old surgeon from Dharavi tests positive, visited Rajasthan

mumbai

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:54 IST

A 35-year-old surgeon from Dharavi tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, a day after 2,500 residents of Dr Baliga Nagar were home quarantined.

The surgeon is suspected to have visited Rajasthan three-four days ago. All 48 flats and three nursing homes in the 14-storey building have been sealed. While 25 high-risk contacts have been tested for Sars-CoV-2, 300 residents have been quarantined. The remaining residents have been urged to remain in quarantine until the test results of the high-risk contacts are available.

In the past two days, a 56-year-old garment shop owner from Dharavi and a 52-year-old sweeper tested positive for Covid-19. The garment shop owner had no travel history, but tested positive on Wednesday after he was admitted to Sion Hospital for chest pain. On Thursday, a BMC sweeper, who worked in Dharavi and lived in Worli, tested positive.

The civic authorities are trying to find a link between all three cases. The BMC authorities said that the surgeon had called one of the private laboratories for the test. “We’re preparing a list of senior citizens and those with respiratory issues. We’ll run a check on them individually to find out how they’ve been doing,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC, said.

The BMC is trying to find a link between the patients and the four who returned from the Tabligh Jamaat event in Delhi.