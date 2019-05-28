36-year-old flier robbed in cab near airport; 3 arrested

A 45-year-old taxi driver and two others were arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a 36-year-old corporate executive of Rs 2,300 on Friday night. The accused allegedly led the victim, who was looking for a cab at the airport, to a taxi and then robbed him on the way.

“We are inquiring if the trio has robbed any more passengers using the same modus operandi. We want more passengers to come forward if they have been cheated or robbed outside the airport,” said Shashikant Mane, senior inspector, Sahar police station.

According to the police, the flier, who arrived at the airport at 10.30 pm on Friday and was looking for a cab, was approached by a 32-year-old man, Awadh Rampal. The victim followed Rampal out of the airport premises, near a bus stop, where a taxi was waiting.

After the victim boarded the black-and-yellow taxi, the driver, 45-year-old Mohammad Wahid Ali, asked him the destination and started driving towards MIDC. “After driving for a few metres, the driver stopped and another man, Mohammad Saddam Khan, got in and sat in the front seat. The driver started the journey. Within a few seconds, Khan started threatening the passenger to give him all the cash he had with him or else he would throw him out of the car,” said an officer. The driver also started threatening the passenger.

“The passenger had Rs 2,300 in his wallet, which was snatched by Khan. He then alighted from the cab and Ali took the cab towards MIDC. On spotting some policemen on the road, the passenger screamed for help. The police then stopped the cab,” the officer said. Ali and the passenger were taken to MIDC police station, which informed Sahar police.

Inspector Sunayna Nate of Sahar police station formed a team which arrested Khan and Rampal after interrogating Ali. Police found Khan had previous criminal cases against him.

Police said they are regularly patrolling around the airport as the area is sensitive. They said many passengers try to catch running cabs from outside the airport as the ones inside charge parking fee and one has to wait in a queue for an auto rickshaw.

They said the victim was initially scared to lodge a complaint, but the officers encouraged him to do so.

First Published: May 28, 2019 04:14 IST