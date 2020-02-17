e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / 36-year-old stalks, molests woman at Antop Hill, held

36-year-old stalks, molests woman at Antop Hill, held

mumbai Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:17 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
Hindustantimes
         

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Antop Hill police for stalking and molesting a 36-year-old woman. The accused was produced in a court on Sunday and has been remanded in jail custody till February 21.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Sarvanasingh Balakvarasingh, is a resident of Antop Hill and is unemployed. The police said the complainant, a 36-year-old homemaker, in her statement to police alleged that on February 13 around 8.20pm when she went to the market along with her son, the accused took advantage of the crowd and tried to touch her hand. “After she ignored him, the accused touched her private parts. When she screamed at him, the accused fled. The next day when she went to her sister-in-law’s house, she saw the same person standing outside. She alleged that the man stalked her on February 15 as well. Then the woman and her husband approached the police, following which a case was registered,” said a police officer.

Antop Hill police have registered a case under sections 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
Trump to test racing skills, mingle with supporters at Daytona 500
Trump to test racing skills, mingle with supporters at Daytona 500
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News