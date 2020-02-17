36-year-old stalks, molests woman at Antop Hill, held

mumbai

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:17 IST

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Antop Hill police for stalking and molesting a 36-year-old woman. The accused was produced in a court on Sunday and has been remanded in jail custody till February 21.

According to the police, the arrested accused, Sarvanasingh Balakvarasingh, is a resident of Antop Hill and is unemployed. The police said the complainant, a 36-year-old homemaker, in her statement to police alleged that on February 13 around 8.20pm when she went to the market along with her son, the accused took advantage of the crowd and tried to touch her hand. “After she ignored him, the accused touched her private parts. When she screamed at him, the accused fled. The next day when she went to her sister-in-law’s house, she saw the same person standing outside. She alleged that the man stalked her on February 15 as well. Then the woman and her husband approached the police, following which a case was registered,” said a police officer.

Antop Hill police have registered a case under sections 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.