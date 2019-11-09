38-year-old biker dies in Uran accident

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:21 IST

A 38-year-old man died after he crashed his two-wheeler into another biker in Uran on Thursday. The other biker, who is 22 years old, sustained injuries but survived as he was wearing a helmet, said police.

The accident took place around 10.30am at Gavhanphata-Chirner Road near Taki village when both the bikers were riding in opposite direction. Manoj Mishra, 38, and Raj Patil 22, collided at Taki village.

As per Patil’s statement to the police, Mishra was riding behind a heavy vehicle and had rashly overtaken it. Unable to see if another vehicle was coming from the opposite side, when Mishra swerved into the next lane, he crashed straight into Patil’s bike.

“Both the bikers were wearing helmet but Mishra had not strapped it properly. Soon after their bikes collided, they fell and Mishra’s helmet tumbled off. He sustained head injuries,” said Anil Chavan, sub-inspector at Uran police station.

Local villagers rushed the bikers to the hospital but Mishra succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. Patil is recuperating, said police.

Mishra, a native of Begusarai in Bihar, was working in Uran at a container godown. He is survived by his wife and three children. His body has been sent to his native place for the final rites, said the police.

Police officers said since there is not much traffic on the route, motorists often drive at a high speed. The Uran police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

“We are trying to record an eye-witness statement to have an independent version of the accident. Investigations show that the accident took place because of overtaking and rash driving,” Chavan added.