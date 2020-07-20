e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 38-year-old man stabbed to death, four arrested

38-year-old man stabbed to death, four arrested

mumbai Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:43 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Tilak Nagar police on Monday arrested four persons for killing a 38-year-old man with sword and knives in Vidyavihar area.

According to police, on Sunday night the accused were celebrating Gatari Amavasya feast.

“They were celebrating the feast, when at around 8.30pm, a heated argument broke out between the victim Jitendra Gagada and the accused Aniket Gaitadake, 24. The accused and Gaitadake were sitting separately in an open area, near the railway quarters in Vidyavihar and were consuming alcohol. Gagada asked the accused and his friends to not to make much noise. This enraged Gaitadake and he and along with his friends stabbed him multiple times with sword and knives and fled from the spot,” said a police officer.

Tilak Nagar police arrested all the four accused in the case on Monday morning and produced them before a local court, which remanded them to police custody till July 24. The murder of Gagada was a result of past enmity, said a police officer.

Apart from Gagada, police also arrested his younger Atish Gaitadake, 23, and his friends Santosh Raghubir Singh, 32, and Akshay Pradeep Rewale, 25.

Police said that except for Rewale all others have past cases of assault at Tilak Nagar police station.

Jitendra was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by his son and family members. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

