39-year-old arrested for in Mumbai for sending obscene video to woman

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the Nagpada police on Saturday for allegedly sending an obscene video to his 32-year-old neighbour.

According to officers of Nagpada police station, the accused Mohammed Sayyed who is a construction worker had sent a video to the woman on Whatsapp, after which she approached the police.

Sanjay Baswat, senior police inspector of Nagpada police station said, the victim, a mother of three, told them in her statement that she was browsing through her mobile phone on Friday night, when she saw a message and a video from Sayyed.

The police officers said that the woman read the message saying, “If a man has two wives and they fight, the best way to teach them a lesson is this.” It was followed by a porn clip.

The woman saw the video and informed her husband. The next day, she went and confronted the accused.

“He asked her if she had seen the video, after which she approached the police along with her elder brother,” said Baswat.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested Sayyed on charges of molestation and relevant sections of the IT Act.