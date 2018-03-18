4 arrested for mugging Mumbai civic body employee near CSMT

The MRA Marg police arrested four people in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly mugging and attacking near Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee while he was returning home.

The police said that Mohammed Shaikh (27) and his accomplices have been involved in many mugging incidents in the past and have targeted late night local train commuters and pedestrians near CSMT. The four were nabbed following a brief chase by patrolling officers early on Sunday.

Around 1.30am, the complainant, identified as Chandramani Babya Gamre (39), was walking on the Paltan Road near CSMT station when a man disguised as a beggar, approached him. Gamre in his statement said that he when he took a few more steps ahead on the isolated street, three more men approached him from different directions. He said that within seconds he found himself cornered by the four men. When Gamre tried to call out for help, the men started beating him and snatched his wallet and gold chain worth Rs35,000.

PSI Santosh Jadhav, who is investigating the case, said when the men were beating up Gamre, he managed to shout out. “A patrolling team from MRA Marg police station was making rounds when they saw the scuffle. As the four men began running, the patrolling team chased them,” said Jadhav. The quartet was nabbed after a brief chase.

“The four men were arrested by the patrolling team and taken to the police station. We have arrested them on the charges of robbery and voluntarily causing hurt,” said Jadhav.

The police are now probing how many more people have been mugged by the quartet in the past and for how long they have been committing this crime. “We are also finding out whether the four had any more accomplices,” added Jadhav.