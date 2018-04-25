4 people in hospital after stray dog bites them on Thane’s streets

A stray dog bit and injured at least four people, including a one-year-old baby, in Thane on Wednesday morning before it was caught and impounded by officials from Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident took place around 11.30am near the Thane Commissionerate. Police officials at the spot and other eyewitnesses said the dog bit four people in a 10-minute span.

The injured include Miyesh Mane, 8, the son of a police constable, Jaya Mhaskar,53, a constable, Payal Walmiki, 20, and a one-year-old boy Rohit Pawar.

While Mane and Mhaskar were admitted to Thane civil hospital after first aid, Walmiki and Pawar have been shifted to Kalwa civil hospital, said Vidya Chapalgaonkar, chief medical officer at Thane civil hospital.

Constable Shital Mane, 33, whose son Miyesh was attacked by the stray, said: “We were at the hair-uctting saloon, and my son’s haircut was done. I just sat to get my haircut when I heard my child cry out loudly. I rushed out and saw that the dog had my son’s leg in its jaws. I hit the animal and it fled. I then took my son to Thane civil hospital where I found that three other people had also been admitted for dog bites.”

Eight-year-old Miyesh said: “I was about to sit on my father’s bike when suddenly the dog came from behind and bit me. I tried to shake my leg loose, but it would not let go. My father heard my cries and helped me.”

“I was about to join duty. I had some work at Thane court, and I was heading there when the dog came from behind and bit me,” said Mhaskar, a constable who is posted at the Thane police headquarters.

Even as angry locals beat up the dog, TMC officials arrived at the spot and caught the animal, which was then taken to the TMC’s veterinary doctor.

Shama Nare, veterinary doctor, TMC’s health department, said: “We caught the dog in the afternoon, and he will be under observation for 10 days. The symptoms of rabies normally begins with biting, and if the dog is rabid, it will die in 10 days. If he has rabies, we will take necessary action, or else he will be released.”

As a precautionary measure, doctors at the hospital are giving anti-rabies shots to the patients, an official said.