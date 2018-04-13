4 weeks after MBA grad went missing in Mumbai, crime branch forms seven teams to trace her

Almost four weeks after a 28-year-old woman, an MBA graduate, went missing from Grant Road, mystery still shrouds her disappearance in broad daylight.

The Mumbai crime branch, which took over the case from DB Marg police on Wednesday, have formed seven teams to trace Kirti Vyas, an MBA graduate.

The case was transferred after DB Marg police failed to solve the mystery.

According to an officer, the crime branch have begun their investigation to reconstruct the incident. Kirti was dropped by her colleagues, a few minutes away from her house at Grant Road on March 16. Shefali, her elder sister, said, “The crime branch have recorded the statements of my family members, including my father and me. I just hope the officers are able to give us some news of my sister who has been missing for 27 days.”

The crime branch said apart from checking her mobile phone locations and call data records, they have sent teams to various places Kirti frequented such as cafes and restaurants, apart from her workplace, a salon in Andheri (East). “Kirti was dropped near Navjeevan Society, which is a fact. However, we are also questioning her colleagues who last saw her,” said the officer.

Kirti used to leave for work at 8.50am and board the 9.11am Virar fast train from Grant Road railway station, said a family member. When she did not return home till 11pm, her family members called the salon. The family was told that she had not reported for work that day, said another officer from the crime branch.

This prompted Kirti’s sister Shefali to lodge a complaint with DB Marg police who registered a missing person’s case.

Shefali said that her sister was diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes three years ago and was on a daily medication. Shefali and Kirti’s friends have created a Facebook page to trace her.

Through CCTV footage, the police learnt that Kirti did not reach the railway station on March 16. In the footage, she is seen walking down the alley from her house to the main road and boarding a Ford Ecosport, which had tinted glasses. Shop owners in the vicinity also corroborated CCTV footage.

Investigations led the DB Marg police to the vehicle, which belonged to her colleagues who claimed that they had dropped her near Navjivan Society on Lamington Road. They had gone for a short trip around south Mumbai.

According to her colleagues, Kirti was with them for around 20 minutes.

When the police checked her call data records, they found that her phone was switched off at Mahalaxmi, an hour after her friends claimed to have dropped her.