4-year-old male leopard killed in road accident on Pune-Nashik highway

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 17:43 IST

A four-year-old male leopard was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Monday evening on the Pune-Nashik highway.

According to forest officials, a four-wheeler travelling at a high speed rammed into the wild cat as it was crossing the road around 7.15pm near Chandanapuri village in Sangamner, Ahmednagar district.

“The leopard died on the spot 15 minutes after the accident happened. The post-mortem result showed that his hind legs were broken and the animal could not sustain the impact of the injury,” said Nilesh Akhade, range forest officer, Sangamner.

For the second consecutive year, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of leopard deaths due to road accidents, in India, with 19 cases this year, according to data from the Delhi-based Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). Last year 23 such cases were reported in the state.

There have been four such cases of leopard deaths due to road accidents along the Pune-Nashik highway in 2019 after the stretch was converted from a two-lane to a four-lane highway earlier this year, said Akhade.

“Since twice the numbers of vehicles are moving at high speeds on this four-lane highway, leopards crossing over from sugarcane fields are completely confused as to which side they need to go, and in their attempt to rush to one end of the road, they are hit by oncoming vehicles,” the forest officer said.

The department has decided to set up a signboard to control the speed of vehicles in this zone. “The signboard will be set up within a day. Additionally, we are writing to the National Highways Authority of India to develop an underpass in this zone for safe passage of animals,” said Akhade.

Experts said there could be two reasons why Maharashtra has the highest number of leopard deaths due to road accidents. “Maharashtra has one of the highest leopard populations in the country, but no official census has been carried out. Also, the number of linear infrastructure projects is increasing at an alarming pace in the state,” said Tito Joseph, programme coordinator, WPSI.