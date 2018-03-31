40 bank accounts opened using forged documents in Mumbai, used for export-import business

In an on-going investigation into purported fake documents, the Mumbai police crime branch (Unit 2) found that the accused had helped open 40 savings and current bank accounts, some of which were used for an export and import business.

The probe began with apprehension of Sunil Chaudhary, who ran a photocopying shop in south Mumbai, and one of his accomplices for making forged government documents like Aadhar cards, pan cards and election cards.

The episode came to light after the unit on February 10 conducted raid at a shop in Masjid Bunder and arrested two suspects, Sunil Chaudhary and his accomplice, Attaullah Malik for making forged government documents. During the search, police also recovered electronic gadgets and rubber stamps used to prepare the documents.

After it became clear that bank accounts had been opened using the forged documents, police registered second a FIR with the Byculla police station against Chaudhary, and he was taken into custody for further investigation. Police verified all the bank accounts and found that some of the account holders were not aware that the accounts were being misused, and few of them were simply asked to sign account opening forms under the guise of opening salary accounts, said a police officer.

“Initially, we found 11 current accounts and 20 savings accounts, but now the figures have gone up beyond 40. Several transactions have been made in most of these bank accounts,”said the officer. “We are verifying the money trail and it appears that some businessman is involved in the scam to run his export-import business using these fraudulent accounts,” the officer added.

Police have seized all the bank accounts and also recorded the statements of the account holders, and expect to nab the mastermind of the fraud soon.

The accused Sunil Rambahadur Chaudhary, a school dropout, came to Mumbai in 2012 from his native Bihar in search of employment. He did odd jobs at several places before renting a shop in Swastik House, situated in Masjid Bander, in 2016. Chaudhary allegedly started making forged government documents at his shop with the help of agents. Malik worked in Chaudhary’s shop and helped him prepare fake documents.

On February 10, official of the Unit 2 raided Chaudhary’s shop ‘Sunil Enterprises’ situated in Swastik house, Musjid Bander and arrested Chaudhary along with his accomplice, Attaullah Malik, 24.

During inquiry in the first case police seized 71 PAN cards, six laminated voter id cards, 10 Aadhaar cards, 234 blank smartcard driving licenses, four blank ATM cards, five Master and Visa cards of different banks, 10 rubber stamps of government departments and fake documents of government offices, said crime branch official adding that they also seized an eye and finger scanner, which were used to make fake Aadhaar cards, three scanner printers and three hard discs from the shop.

The accused used to charge Rs 2,000 to make a fake Aadhar card, Rs800 to 1,000 for a PAN card, Rs10,000 for driving license and Rs1,000 for a voter identity card.

February 24, second FIR was registered in Byculla police station against both the accused.