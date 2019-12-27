40 buildings in Ulhasnagar get civic notice

mumbai

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:08 IST

Ulhasnagar A month after the civic body started the online process to regularise illegal structures in Ulhasnagar, not many have applied for the regularisation.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials have started serving notices to those flat owners who have not applied for regularization.

Forty buildings have got a notice asking residents to move out of the structures which they will demolish soon.

“The notices are sent as warning as we have got only 101 forms so far. We served notices as per the 2006 Act,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, commissioner of UMC.

The UMC notice says: “The flat owners of this illegal building have not submitted a proposal for regularisation of unauthorised construction therefore the building has to be demolished. Residents are requested to take note of this and vacate the building as early as possible.”

In April 2005, a division bench of the HC had directed the UMC to demolish 855 irregular structures following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by H Tanwani, seeking action against irregular structures.

In January 2006, in a relief to residents of 855 illegal buildings, the HC stayed its demolition order for 18 months in view of declaration of ordinance by state government to regularise illegal structures that have come up till January 1, 2005. The Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments in the City of Ulhasnagar Act, 2006 was passed accordingly.

On November 23, the civic body launched the online process for regularisation of the 855 structures as well as other illegal structures in the city. As per the civic body almost 90% of the structures in Ulhasnagar are illegal and need to be regularised under the Act.

“We have served notices to 40 such buildings as they have not applied for regularisation,” said Ganesh Shimpi, assistant commissioner, UMC.

Starting November 30, the civic body published a notice in 14 newspapers for seven days asking residents to apply for regularisation online.

“This is a warning for residents to apply for regularisation online. The demolition of such buildings will be done as per the court’s order. However we want most of them to apply for regularisation without delay,” added Shimpi.

Anxious residents are clueless about the online process.

“Two days ago, we received a notice by the civic body which says that our building would be demolished. We did not know about the online process,” said Kishor Ashani, 62, a resident of a five-storey building at station road in Ulhasnagar 3.

He added, “The building was built in 1998 and there are around 100 residents living in it. If suddenly a noticed is served to us asking to vacate, where we will go?”

Earlier the Thane collector was the designated to do the regularisation of 855 illegal structures in the city. The work was carried out by the then collector till 2013. The work stalled because he was loaded with other duties. Out of the 855 illegal structures, only 79 structures have been regularised so far.

The next hearing on the 855 buildings is scheduled on January 16, 2020. The civic body will produce details on the work done so far. Based on the court’s order, the civic body will take further action.

Activist Sashikant Dayma said, “The process is lengthy as it also asks one to submit stability and fire certificate which most of residents don’t have. People are finding it difficult to get the certificates. Many are not even aware of the entire procedure. The civic body should give residents ample time to understand the process and apply for it.”