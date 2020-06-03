40 cops from JJ Marg police station recover from Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:10 IST

Seventy-one policemen from Dharavi and JJ Marg police station, who had contracted Covid-19, have now recovered, with six policemen from Dharavi police station resuming work on Tuesday.

A total of 32 policemen posted at Dharavi police station contracted the virus, out of which 31 have recovered. One policeman succumbed to the virus. Whereas, 48 policemen attached to JJ Marg police station had tested positive for the virus, out of which 40 have recovered.

“30 policemen attached to JJ Marg police station have joined duty. Rest are under home quarantine,” said Sangramsinh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

“Those who were affected and recovered include one assistant police inspector, two police sub-inspectors and 29 other constables. They were tested negative for the virus and rested for a week, after which they resumed work,” said Ramesh Nangare, a senior police inspector, Dharavi police station.

The rest who have been discharged are currently under self-isolation. “We have had regular counselling sessions for our staff. Experts have been roped in to brief policemen on the precautionary measures required to enter congested areas,” said Nangare.

18 deaths in Mumbai Police

Two more police personnel from Mumbai Police succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 18, till Tuesday. The death toll in Maharashtra Police is 29, comprising 28 constables or assistant sub-inspector (ASI). The latest death reported was of a 49-year-old head constable from Malad traffic division, on Monday.

Rajani Salunkhe, an inspector from Malad traffic division said, “The victim might have contracted the virus from his son-in-law, who is posted with the local arms department. He tested positive for Covid-19 on May 3.”

On May 15 the said head constable suffered from fever and got himself admitted at a private nursing home in Vashi, but his health deteriorated. He tested positive for Covid-19 on May 21. He was then admitted at SevenHills Hospital in Andheri.

In the second incident on Monday, a 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector posted at Santacruz police station succumbed to Covid at Sion Hospital. His wife too has tested positive and is being treated at the hospital.

1,526 total personnel infected in Mumbai

A total of 1,526 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 till Monday night. In this, a total of 533 have recovered and 18 have died. The total number of active Covid cases in Mumbai Police as of Monday night is 975.

The corresponding figure for Maharashtra Police for active cases till Tuesday morning is 1,479. As 975 cases out of the 1,479 cases in Maharashtra Police are from Mumbai Police, the city’s police force is contributing to about 65.9% of the total cases.

Overall, in the state police, 29 police personnel have succumbed to the virus. In this, 18 are from Mumbai Police, three from Nashik rural, two from Pune and one each from Thane, Solapur city, Solapur rural, Jalgaon, Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP).

40 booked, 19 arrested for violations on Monday

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered 19 FIRs against 40 people and arrested 19 for lockdown violations. A majority of 10 FIRs were against people gathering in public, five for not wearing masks, three against shops and one against hotel for operating despite being non-essential services. A maximum of eight FIRs were from central region, four from west region, three each from central and north region and one from south region.

(Inputs from Jayprakash S Naidu and Suraj Ojha)