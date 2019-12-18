40-ha mangrove forest in Uran restored

mumbai

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:58 IST

A campaign by environmentalists has helped restore a 40-hectare mangrove forest in Navi Mumbai, which lost around 5,000 trees after tidal flow into the area was cut off by a road.

HT had reported in June 2018 that the forest located off the National Highway (NH)-348 on Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Road began drying up after tidal water flow was obstructed by flyover and road expansion by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Environment group NatConnect Foundation and fishermen’s groups Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishthan (SEAP) and Paramparik Machhimar Bachao Kruti Samiti had complained to the state authorities, and approached the Bombay high court-appointed state wetland and mangrove committee against the destruction. “After the complaint, we directed the City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (Cidco) to ensure blockages to tide water to the site were restored at the earliest, and all measures be taken up to ensure revival of this mangrove patch,” said Neenu Somraj, member secretary of the committee. “One of the conditions of the environmental impact assessment for this project was to ensure areas affected in the vicinity are restored post completion of work. A few hundred mangrove saplings have been planted at the site,” said Prashant Fegade, general manager (projects), NHAI.

Meanwhile, land owner Cidco, which is also the planning agency for the region, said they were doing the restoration. “Constant follow-up with NHAI combined with regular site visits resulted in the area regaining its green cover. Now we will ensure the site remains protected from any future development,” said Pramod Patil, nodal officer (environment), Cidco.

Environmentalists said mangroves had started sprouting again, and the site was restored for fishing. “Initially, the tidal flow was partially resumed. Now, the entire water flow has been allowed to revive the dried up mangroves,” said Nandkumar Pawar, director, SEAP, adding the fish catch had marginally increased. “All 5,000 mangroves can’t be restored now as the timeframe for restoration has been prolonged. Some of them are useful only as firewood. It is important to allow the mangroves to regrow, which is happening naturally now. However, we need to be wary of land sharks,” said BN Kumar, director, NatConnect Foundation.

Fishermen said this was just one of the many mangrove areas in the region threatened by land reclamation. “The reclamation is impacting our daily livelihood,” said Tukaram Koli of the fishermen’s group.