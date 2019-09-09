e-paper
40-year-old Nigerian held for trying to dupe Mumbai businessman

The woman told Solanki to meet her acquaintance in Aarey colony on Thursday night and hand over ₹5 lakh.

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:33 IST
Jaypakash S Naidu
Mumbai
Aarey police arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian on Friday and are on the lookout for his woman aide for allegedly trying to dupe a city-based businessman of ₹5 lakh.
Aarey police arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian on Friday and are on the lookout for his woman aide for allegedly trying to dupe a city-based businessman of ₹5 lakh. According to Aarey police, the aide contacted the complainant, Karan Solanki, 25, through a dating app.

She said she was from London and wanted to start a gym with Solanki in Mumbai. She said she would be investing ₹25 lakh and wanted him to invest ₹5 lakh.

“She had called me and even sent a forged agreement via email. Why would anyone start a business without knowing me?” said Solanki.

The woman told Solanki to meet her acquaintance in Aarey colony on Thursday night and hand over ₹5 lakh. Solanki alerted Mumbai police and a team from Aarey police laid a trap and caught the accused, Stephen Noubhujen.

