417 new cases take Mumbai’s Covid-19 count to 6875; 20 die

mumbai

Updated: May 01, 2020 05:21 IST

With the addition of 417 fresh coronavirus cases, the number in Mumbai rose to 6,875 on Thursday, while 20 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 290, the city civic body said.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, with the detection of fresh cases, the tally jumped to 6,875, while the toll reached 290 in the financial capital with the addition of 20 fatalities, most of them having pre-existing illnesses.

The BMC said it discharged 45 patients from various hospitals on Thursday following their recovery from the disease, taking the number of such people to 1472.

The civic body further informed that 498 new suspected patients of COVID-19 have been admitted in various hospitals in the city.

According to BMC sources, the city has 1459 containment zones, where at least one positive or suspected patient has been found.

The BMC said out of 20 fresh deaths, 16 patients had co-morbidities.

“Eight of the deceased were above 60 years and 12 were between 40 to 60 years of age,” the release said.

The civic body also claimed out of the 417 new cases, 110 tested positive on April 27 and 28. These patients have already been admitted in isolation wards and they are under treatment.

Meanwhile, in the wake of death of a civic inspector associated with food distribution work in Dharavi due to coronavirus, the BMC has decided to test its assessment staff, bus drivers and community development officers at fever clinics by May 1.

The decision comes after one of the main labour unions warned of “tough stand” if the BMC did not conduct medical examination of its staff.

In the meantime, an NGO, Watchdog Foundation, has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming that 26 staffers, including a few doctors, of a leading hospital in suburban Vile Parle (West) have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the hospital has not quarantined its staffers, the NGO claimed. PTI KK NP RSY RSY RSY