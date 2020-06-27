e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 417 personnel of Thane Police infected with Covid-19; death toll at 3

417 personnel of Thane Police infected with Covid-19; death toll at 3

“A total of 313 police personnel have been discharged after recovery, while 101 others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The patients include officials,” Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

mumbai Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:18 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Thane
Apart from Thane city, the Thane police commissionerate covers areas under Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambarnath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur.
Apart from Thane city, the Thane police commissionerate covers areas under Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambarnath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

As many as 417 personnel of the Thane police commissionerate have tested coronavirus positive so far, an official said on Saturday.

Three of them, all constables, have died due to the infection till now, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

“A total of 313 police personnel have been discharged after recovery, while 101 others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The patients include officials,” she said.

Apart from Thane city, the Thane police commissionerate covers areas under Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambarnath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur.

Meanwhile, Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has urged the personnel to remain “extra cautious” while performing their duties in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was speaking at a health camp organised on Friday for the police staff in Thane.

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
LIVE: Covid-19 briefings moved away from White House
LIVE: Covid-19 briefings moved away from White House
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
LIVE| UP Board class 10th, 12th Results declared
LIVE| UP Board class 10th, 12th Results declared
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In