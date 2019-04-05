42-year-old man dies after falling off Thane local train

A 42-year-old man died after falling off a running local train between Thane and Kalwa stations on Wednesday night. The police suspect he may have fallen down owing to overcrowding in the train.

The victim, Dayanand Sarwankar, worked as a driver in Belapur and was heading home to Diva, when the accident occurred, said Thane government railway police (GRP) officers. He is survived by his wife and a 13-year-old daughter.

“The incident took place around 10.15pm between Thane and Kalwa stations. Sarwankar could have fallen down owing to overcrowding in the local,” said an officer.

GRP officers reached the spot and found him lying on the tracks with major head injuries. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Thane, where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors said he died owing to severe head injuries.

According to the statement given by Sarwankar’s wife, Diksha, he had called her from Belapur after leaving his workplace. “Sarwankar was the only bread-winner in his family,” said an officer.

An accidental death report has been registered by the Thane GRP, said an officer.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 00:58 IST