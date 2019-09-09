43-year-old arrested for throwing 3-year-old off Colaba building booked for practising black magic

mumbai

Anil Vishu Chugani, the 43-year-old man who flung Shanaya, a three-year-old girl from the bedroom window of his seventh-floor house at Radio Club Marg in Colaba, wanted to also kill the child’s twin sibling, revealed Colaba police officers.

On Sunday, the Colaba police added relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 to Chugani’s charge-sheet. Sangramsingh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1) confirmed the development.

Police discovered three of Chugani’s diaries in which he mentioned that a 50-year-old woman, whom he used to work with while living in Morocco, had performed black magic on him. In his diary entries, Chugani attributed every negative event in his daily life to the alleged black magic.

During his interrogation, he claimed that God had come to him in his dreams and told him to kill a set of twins to get rid of the black magic. Colaba police found mention of the dreams in Chugani’s diaries. After getting these dreams, he found out that his neighbour and childhood friend Prem Lal Hathirmani had twin daughters.

“Chugani started going to Hathirmani’s residence, to play with the twins and give them chocolates,” said a police officer.

On September 7, Chugani requested Hathirmani to allow him to take the twins to his house. Hathirmani sent his six-year-old son and the domestic help as well. The accused gave the children chocolates and on the pretext of washing Shanaya’s hands, took her to the bedroom. He then flung her out the window,” the officer said. Chugani allegedly told the police that he could not kill Shanaya’s twin because the domestic help was in the house.

