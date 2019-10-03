44-yr-old dies after setting self ablaze at police station

mumbai

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST

A day after a 44-year-old man set himself ablaze at Shivaji Nagar police station near Govandi, he succumbed to his burn injuries on Wednesday. Family members of the deceased allege his death is part of a conspiracy, and are demanding a probe.

The deceased, Rizwan Abdul Hamid Jamadar, a resident of Bainganwadi, poured kerosene on himself, walked inside the police station and set himself on fire on the first floor on Tuesday afternoon. He died during treatment at Kasturba Hospital.

On September 27, the police had registered two non-cognisable (NC) offences against Jamadar. Two residents had alleged that Jamadar had threatened to kill them over a parking row.

Jamdar’s family members, however, allege that Jamadar was ill-treated by the police when he tried to file a complaint of his own. “Jamadar had been visiting the police station since Friday, but his complaint was not accepted. He just wanted to register an NC as he too feared for his life,” said Zubair, the deceased’s younger brother.

“Rizwan was under threat from three brothers who wanted to conduct illegal constructions where he was running his parking business,” said Zubair. The Jamadars are relatives of slain gangster Farid Tanasha, and two of them are witnesses in the case.

Shivaji Nagar police on Wednesday registered a criminal case for abetting suicide against the three brothers Shamin Ansari, Shakeel Ansari, and Sharif Ansari, and one Jishan.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST