e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

44-yr-old dies after setting self ablaze at police station

mumbai Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a 44-year-old man set himself ablaze at Shivaji Nagar police station near Govandi, he succumbed to his burn injuries on Wednesday. Family members of the deceased allege his death is part of a conspiracy, and are demanding a probe.

The deceased, Rizwan Abdul Hamid Jamadar, a resident of Bainganwadi, poured kerosene on himself, walked inside the police station and set himself on fire on the first floor on Tuesday afternoon. He died during treatment at Kasturba Hospital.

On September 27, the police had registered two non-cognisable (NC) offences against Jamadar. Two residents had alleged that Jamadar had threatened to kill them over a parking row.

Jamdar’s family members, however, allege that Jamadar was ill-treated by the police when he tried to file a complaint of his own. “Jamadar had been visiting the police station since Friday, but his complaint was not accepted. He just wanted to register an NC as he too feared for his life,” said Zubair, the deceased’s younger brother.

“Rizwan was under threat from three brothers who wanted to conduct illegal constructions where he was running his parking business,” said Zubair. The Jamadars are relatives of slain gangster Farid Tanasha, and two of them are witnesses in the case.

Shivaji Nagar police on Wednesday registered a criminal case for abetting suicide against the three brothers Shamin Ansari, Shakeel Ansari, and Sharif Ansari, and one Jishan.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:25 IST

top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
Singed by Ballari fire, Yediyurappa backs off on bifurcation
Singed by Ballari fire, Yediyurappa backs off on bifurcation
Oct 03, 2019 08:15 IST
1st Test, Day 2 live: Rohit, Mayank aim to extend India’s dominance
1st Test, Day 2 live: Rohit, Mayank aim to extend India’s dominance
Oct 03, 2019 09:22 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News