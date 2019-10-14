49-year-old cheats Bandra woman of ₹1.2cr, held; five others wanted

mumbai

Bandra police on Friday arrested a 49-year-old man from Nallasopara for allegedly cheating a 48-year-old woman from Bandra of ₹1.22 crore. The accused has been identified as Prafulkumar Singh. Police are on the lookout for five other accused.

According to the police, the complainant’s brother created an account for her on a matrimonial site in January 2018. He was contacted by one Suraj Sen, who expressed an interest in marrying the woman. He claimed that he was a scientist researching cancer. After the two began speaking, Sen asked the complainant for money to buy a seed that would aid his research. The complainant agreed to help, after which Sen put her in touch with one Sneha, who was to deliver the seeds.

Based on Sneha’s instructions, the complainant deposited ₹1.22 crore in various accounts between January 2018 and September 2018. “When the victim asked Sen when he would return the money, he put her in touch with his associates Joshua and Ilos Max Owiyawe. They assured her that she would get her money soon,” said an officer from the Bandra police station.

After Sen started ignoring her, she realised that she had been cheated. She approached the Bandra police station in September. An FIR was registered against these accused and one other person under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

