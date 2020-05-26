5.5 lakh migrants sent back, 2 lakh on waiting list

mumbai

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:38 IST

The Mumbai Police have sent back 5.5 lakh migrants, mostly labourers, to their home state, till Tuesday. Around two lakh more are in the waiting list for inter-state travel. Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops) and Mumbai Police spokesperson confirmed the development.

Of this 5.5 lakh people, over four lakh have been sent by trains, while remaining were sent by cars and other modes of transport. Ashok said, till tomorrow morning another 1.5 lakh people will be sent back.

On May 18, Hindustan Times had reported that Mumbai Police sent back 1.6 lakh migrants, and there is an urgent need for more trains, to expedite the process of sending back the stranded people.

The procedure for registering migrants by Mumbai Police started on May 2. The first bus with migrants left on May 4 for Rajasthan from Mumbai. Film actor Sonu Sood too has helped several migrants reach home by arranging transport for them.

Senior inspector from Versova, 6 cops from DN Nagar test positive

The senior police inspector of Versova police station tested positive for Covid-19. Pravin Padwal, who holds additional charge of additional commissioner of police (west region), confirmed the development. Before this, another senior inspector from Sahar police station had tested positive.

On Monday, assistant police inspector (API) from DN Nagar police station tested positive for Covid-19. So far, six policemen have tested positive for the disease, including an inspector, two assistant police inspectors, a police sub-inspector and two constables. Parameshwar Ganme, a senior police inspector from DN Nagar police station said, “Out of six personnel, two constables have been discharged from the hospital, while rest four are recuperating at a Covid care center (CCC).”

81 booked, 52 arrested on Monday

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered 29 FIRs against 81 people and arrested 52 of them for lockdown violations in Mumbai. A majority of 12 FIRs were for unnecessary use of vehicles, nine for gathering in one place, six for not wearing masks and two against shops for operating despite being non-essential services. A maximum of 12 FIRs were in the central region and seven in the west region.

21 cops dead, total 1,889 infected in state police

Till Tuesday morning, 21 police personnel succumbed to Covid-19 with the deaths of two head constables being reported from Nashik rural.

Twelve deaths have been reported from Mumbai Police, two each are reported from Pune and Solapur, three from Nashik rural and one each from Thane and Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

A total of 1,889 police personnel from the state police have been infected with Covid-19 till Tuesday morning. This includes 838 personnel who have recovered from it while remaining 1,031 are being treated. Out of the total 1,889, a maximum of 1,682 are constables or assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and remaining 207 are officers.

(With inputs from Suraj Ojha)