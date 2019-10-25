5 booked for duping job aspirant of ₹1.13 lakh

mumbai

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:05 IST

Thane Five people have been booked by Thane police for allegedly duping a 34-year-old woman of more than ₹1 lakh on the pretext of getting her a job, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, including a woman, claimed they were associated with an online recruitment firm, a police spokesperson said.

They promised the victim, Sampada Mahadev Tari, an MBA graduate from Kalwa township, to get her a job, she said.

According to the victim, the accused allegedly took ₹1.13 lakh from her in the last couple of months, she said.

However, they recently told her that the firm had closed down and her money would be refunded.

When the woman did not get her money back, she lodged a police complaint on Wednesday against the five accused identified as Manisha Gupta, Ritesh Sharma, Akilesh, Nivas Laxman and Rahul Mehta, the spokesperson said.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, she said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

