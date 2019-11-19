e-paper
‘₹5-L BMC relief not enough, treat Prince until he turns 18’

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:40 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation to Prince Rajbhar when he turns 18 and reject his father Pannelal’s demand for a job in the BMC, Pannelal and legislator Captain Tamil Selvan met with municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Monday.

Prince suffered 22% burns in an accident at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital on November 7 and his forearm had to be amputated four days later. Prince remains in the intensive care unit (ICU). Since the accident, Pannelal has lost his job in Delhi because of Prince’s extended hospitalisation.

On Saturday, the BMC held a meeting that was attended by its finance and administration departments as well as senior officers, including Pardeshi and additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi. They discussed the compensation package demanded by the family and ultimately decided on a compensation of ₹5 lakh. The family’s demands of a job for Pannelal and an artificial limb for Prince have been rejected.

Joshi said the compensation would be paid to the family when Prince turns 18 years old.

On Monday, Pannelal met Pardeshi, accompanied by Sion-Koliwada legislator Captain Tamil Selvan to demand a better compensation package. Selvan said, “The compensation amount the BMC is proposing is too little as the future of the kid is spoiled.”

Pannelal also said the package was inadequate. “My son has suffered a lot. What will we do if he develops further health complications after he gets discharged? What would I do if anything happens to him before he turns 18? At least, they should provide free treatment to him until he becomes an adult,” Pannelal said.

Leader of Opposition, Ravi Raja said he would oppose the proposed compensation at the standing committee on Wednesday and demand compensation of at least ₹10 lakh for Rajbhar. “If the BMC can’t provide him more compensation, they should at least give him [Pannelal] a secure job,” he said.

The BMC said Pannelal couldn’t be given a job because he is not a resident of Mumbai.

Pardeshi didn’t respond to calls and messages.

