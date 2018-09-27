5-year-old missing in Mumbai, kidnapping case filed

Three days after his five-year-old son went missing in a boat accident off Girgaum Chowpatty, Jayesh Marde, who works as a contract worker with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Tarapur, has filed a kidnapping complaint.

The boy, Saish Marde, is still missing.

The family – Jayesh, his wife Nita, son Saish and daughter Triveni – had come from Tarapur, 122km from Mumbai, to Girgaum to witness the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja.

They boarded a trawler on Monday to reach mid-sea.On their way, another boat dashed against their trawler causing it to capsize. Tamore said he saw Saish being rescued by fishermen. But when they returned ashore, Saish was missing.

Suryakant Bangar, a senior police inspector, said a kidnapping case has been registered against unknown persons.

Police said they were checking CCTV footage at the beach to get possible leads.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 04:35 IST