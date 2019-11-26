50 customs officers transferred after raid at Mumbai international airport

mumbai

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:59 IST

Over 50 customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were transferred to various departments after a team from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) found imported liquor and foreign currency in their lockers last week.

A senior airport official said, “As per conduct rules, an on-duty officer cannot possess more than ₹4,000 in cash. An excess amount in possession of the officer has to be intimated to a senior official.”

“It seems the liquor must have been either taken from passengers or from the duty-free store. Possession of foreign currency without international travel is suspicious,” said the official.

The team from the Directorate General of Vigilance, CBIC, had conducted a surprise check on customs offices on November 21 and the transfer orders were issued on November 22. Those transferred include officers from batch A of the air intelligence unit, batch C of uniform officers and an additional commissioner. Sepoys along with superintendents have also been transferred.

Chief commissioner of customs, Bani Bhattacharya, said, “It is an internal matter and we cannot comment on it. We keep making internal changes.”

A senior Mumbai customs officer, however, confirmed the matter, on condition of anonymity. “This is an internal matter and has been done as part of the internal administration work. As of today [Monday], inspections are still going on,” said the officer.

According to documents available with HT, the transfers have been made to departments like refund, sevottam, legal and review cell, among others.