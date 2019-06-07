50-year-old man kills lover, hangs self in Navi Mumbai lodge

A 50-year-old Sion resident allegedly killed his 34-year-old lover and then committed suicide at a lodge in New Panvel on Thursday. The Khandeshwar police have registered a case of murder and an accidental death report.

According to police, the victims – Raosaheb Dusingh, a resident of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion Koliwada, and Vanita Chavan, a Chembur resident – were both married to other people. They had been having an affair for the past 10 years, said police.

On Thursday early morning, the couple arrived at the lodge at Sukapur-Matheran Road. “Around 12pm the same day, the manager knocked on the door to ask whether the couple was checking out, but he received no response. After waiting for a while, he tried to open the room with spare keys, but found that the room had been locked from the inside,” said senior inspector Yogesh More of Khandeshwar police station.

Around 6pm, lodge authorities informed the police. The police then instructed one of the employees to peep into the room through the ventilation system. He saw the woman lying on the bed and the man hanging from the ceiling.

The employee entered the room through the ventilation system and opened the door. “Prima facie, it appears that Dusingh hit Chavan on the head with a chair. We also spotted strangulation marks on her neck,” said More. Sandeep Mane, sub-inspector from Khandeshwar police station, said, “It appears that the entire incident had been planned beforehand.”

According to the police, Dusingh ran a business of second-hand vehicles and had two children from his marriage. Chavan, who was a homemaker and married to a retired Army man, had two children. “Both families were aware of the affair,” said Mane.

“After interrogation, we learnt that Dusingh was very possessive about Chavan. Chavan’s husband was planning to move out of the city, which is why Chavan may have tried to end the relationship,” said More. “Their bodies were sent to Panvel rural hospital for post mortem.”

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 01:19 IST