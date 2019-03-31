500 Aadhaar cards found in garbage bin

Around 500 Aadhaar cards, most of which were issued in 2012, and some ATM cards were found in a garbage heap in Jawhar in Palghar, on Friday. The Jawhar post office has now come under fire from the local tehsildar’s office, which has made a panchnama.

The cards were spotted by construction workers at Yeshwant Nagar.

They informed a citizen, Tulsiram Chowdhary, who in turn alerted local authorities.

Santosh Shinde, tehsildar, Jawhar, said, “This is gross negligence on the part of the postal department. These citizens have not received their Aadhaar cards seven years after being issued as they were dumped in the garbage heap.”

Most of the Aadhaar cards found belong to residents of Talvali and Karhe, said Shinde.

“I have notified Ashok Hadal, the postal officer in Jawhar and have filed a police complaint,” he said.

Expressing shock about the incident, Hadal said he will investigate who was in charge of delivering the cards in 2012 and submit a report to the state government.

