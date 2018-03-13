500kg of marijuana seized in Mumbai, three detained

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Mumbai busted a racket in Vikhroli on Tuesday and seized nearly 500kg of marijuana from a truck.

The drugs were being smuggled under the disguise of onions, from Malegaon area of Nashik. The police have taken three suspects into custody and are interrogating them.

They suspect it could be an inter-state racket. Police sources said the contraband was caught on the eastern express highway after they received information from officials of the Azad Maidan unit of ANC.

“The Marijuana sacks were hidden under sacks of onions. The truck has been seized. Its documents are being checked,” said an ANC source.

Police are interrogating the suspects to know where and to whom they were supposed to deliver such huge quantity of marijuana.

Meanwhile, call details of the suspects are being analysed.

The police have registered a case under Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act.