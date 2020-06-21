e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 53-year-old Kalyan doctor succumbs to Covid-19

53-year-old Kalyan doctor succumbs to Covid-19

The doctor was initially treated for Covid-19 in Kalyan, was later shifted to a hospital in Thane and then to Jaslok hospital in Mumbai.

mumbai Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:47 IST
Sajana Nambiar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Sajana Nambiar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Healthcare workers write down details of residents in a slum during a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, on June 17.
Healthcare workers write down details of residents in a slum during a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, on June 17.(Reuters File Photo)
         

A doctor in Kalyan near Mumbai succumbed to the Covid-19 infection on Sunday. He was part of the Doctors’ Army, which comprises of several private doctors from the city closely working with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The representatives of the Kalyan Doctors’ Army claimed that the 53-year-old used to follow all the guidelines and always took extra care while attending to the patients.

“The demise of our team member is saddening, especially when we realise that he used to be very careful on duty and also followed all the guidelines and preventive measures while attending the patients. There is no clue about from where he got the infection. He was admitted for almost 15 days after he developed fever. Initially, he was under home quarantine for five days,” said Prashant Patil, spokesperson, Kalyan Doctor’s Army.

The doctor was initially treated in Kalyan, was later shifted to a hospital in Thane and then to Jaslok hospital in Mumbai, where he was on ventilator for 15 days.

“His elder daughter was also infected earlier, However, she was treated at the Holy Cross Covid hospital and discharged after recovery,” added Patil.

He is survived by a wife and two daughter.

tags
top news
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
Live: Odisha registers highest single-day spike of 304 Covid-19 cases
Live: Odisha registers highest single-day spike of 304 Covid-19 cases
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
NASA shares skywatching tips and celestial events to watch out for in June
NASA shares skywatching tips and celestial events to watch out for in June
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In