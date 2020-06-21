53-year-old Kalyan doctor succumbs to Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:47 IST

A doctor in Kalyan near Mumbai succumbed to the Covid-19 infection on Sunday. He was part of the Doctors’ Army, which comprises of several private doctors from the city closely working with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The representatives of the Kalyan Doctors’ Army claimed that the 53-year-old used to follow all the guidelines and always took extra care while attending to the patients.

“The demise of our team member is saddening, especially when we realise that he used to be very careful on duty and also followed all the guidelines and preventive measures while attending the patients. There is no clue about from where he got the infection. He was admitted for almost 15 days after he developed fever. Initially, he was under home quarantine for five days,” said Prashant Patil, spokesperson, Kalyan Doctor’s Army.

The doctor was initially treated in Kalyan, was later shifted to a hospital in Thane and then to Jaslok hospital in Mumbai, where he was on ventilator for 15 days.

“His elder daughter was also infected earlier, However, she was treated at the Holy Cross Covid hospital and discharged after recovery,” added Patil.

He is survived by a wife and two daughter.