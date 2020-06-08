e-paper
6,795 Indians arrives in Mumbai under Vande Bharat Mission

mumbai Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
As many as 6,795 Indians have been brought in Maharashtra, under Vande Bharat Mission, started to bring back stranded Indian nationals from May 7. All have been kept under institutional quarantine facility developed by the state government for 14 days. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said more people are expected to arrive as 48 more flights have been planned till July 1 to bring back stranded Indians from different countries.

Of them, 2107 are from Mumbai, 2483 are from other parts of the state and the rest 2205 are from other states of the country. With the help of 47 flights, these Indians have been brought from 26 different countries of the world.

The stranded Indians have been brought from Britain, Singapore, Philippines, United States, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kuwait, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Oman, South Africa, Indonesia, Netherlands, Japan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Tanzania, Spain, Ireland, Qatar, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Brazil, Thailand, and Kenya.

Thackeray said all those who are from Mumbai have been kept in institutional quarantine facilities developed at various hotels in the city while who are from other parts of the state have been sent to the respective districts. “We have also kept all those in Mumbai at quarantine facility who are not from Maharashtra and have yet to get entry passes from their respective states,” said the chief minister.

