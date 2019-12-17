e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / 63% transplanted trees die, says MMRCL; tree panel calls for ‘drastic measures’

63% transplanted trees die, says MMRCL; tree panel calls for ‘drastic measures’

mumbai Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:47 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Tuesday admitted to the Bombay high court-appointed (HC) tree committee, that the survival of trees transplanted for the Mumbai Metro project has gone down to 36.2%.

The nodal agency suggested that as it is unable to ensure their survival, it should be allowed to cut down other trees rather than transplanting them.

MMRCL submitted that it would undertake the planting of new trees to replace the cut ones. In response, the tree committee has called on Praveen Pardeshi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner, to be present at the next meeting, and give suggestions to ensure survival of transplanted trees.

The HC tree committee – headed by justice AA Saiyed and including principal judge of sessions court Shrikant Kulkarni – on Tuesday held a meeting regarding complaints by activists Zoru Bhathena, and Kunal Birwadkar against MMRCL and BMC’s tree transplantation for Metro projects.

During the meeting, MMRCL submitted a report on the status of 1,500 trees that were transplanted for the Mumbai Metro project. The report pointed out that almost 63.8% of the transplanted trees had not survived and that it should be allowed to cut the trees which the BMC’s tree authority had asked it to transplant. MMRCL said it was willing to compensate the trees that would be cut by planting saplings. Bhathena, however, objected to MMRCL’s suggestion. “The transplantation process has to be done over 10-15 days, however, MMRCL simply prunes the foliage, then digs out the roots and transports the trees to the transplantation site, all within 10-15 hours. As a result of this dual shock, the trees are unable to survive,” said Bhathena.

Birwadkar also pointed out that the MMRCL was not planting the tree saplings correctly.

After hearing the submissions, Saiyed directed MMRCL to appoint an independent agency or expert who was adept at transplanting trees. “We need to take drastic measures to ensure the survival of the remaining trees,” said Saiyed.

top news
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News