63% transplanted trees die, says MMRCL; tree panel calls for ‘drastic measures’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:47 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Tuesday admitted to the Bombay high court-appointed (HC) tree committee, that the survival of trees transplanted for the Mumbai Metro project has gone down to 36.2%.

The nodal agency suggested that as it is unable to ensure their survival, it should be allowed to cut down other trees rather than transplanting them.

MMRCL submitted that it would undertake the planting of new trees to replace the cut ones. In response, the tree committee has called on Praveen Pardeshi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner, to be present at the next meeting, and give suggestions to ensure survival of transplanted trees.

The HC tree committee – headed by justice AA Saiyed and including principal judge of sessions court Shrikant Kulkarni – on Tuesday held a meeting regarding complaints by activists Zoru Bhathena, and Kunal Birwadkar against MMRCL and BMC’s tree transplantation for Metro projects.

During the meeting, MMRCL submitted a report on the status of 1,500 trees that were transplanted for the Mumbai Metro project. The report pointed out that almost 63.8% of the transplanted trees had not survived and that it should be allowed to cut the trees which the BMC’s tree authority had asked it to transplant. MMRCL said it was willing to compensate the trees that would be cut by planting saplings. Bhathena, however, objected to MMRCL’s suggestion. “The transplantation process has to be done over 10-15 days, however, MMRCL simply prunes the foliage, then digs out the roots and transports the trees to the transplantation site, all within 10-15 hours. As a result of this dual shock, the trees are unable to survive,” said Bhathena.

Birwadkar also pointed out that the MMRCL was not planting the tree saplings correctly.

After hearing the submissions, Saiyed directed MMRCL to appoint an independent agency or expert who was adept at transplanting trees. “We need to take drastic measures to ensure the survival of the remaining trees,” said Saiyed.