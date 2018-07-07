63-year-old from Mumbai kills himself after watching TV coverage of Delhi mass suicide

A 63-year-old hotelier committed suicide at his Goregaon (East) residence, after continuously watching the TV coverage of the Delhi mass suicide, wherein 11 members of a family ended their lives. His body was discovered hanging from the ceiling by his wife on Friday morning.

The victim, Krishna Shetty, lived on Film City Road and ran a hotel in Chakala, Andheri (East). According to the Dindoshi police, his business had been running losses since 2015 and he had since slipped into depression.

Reportedly, he had been watching the coverage of the family continuously and his wife told him not to do so. He even called up his daughter and told her that what the Delhi family was “daring” and took a lot of “courage.”

Dr Shubhangi Parker, professor and psychiatry department head, KEM hospital, who works on suicide prevention, said, “Suicide was already on his mind, which is why he watched the coverage repeatedly. Cases of depression need to be treated by psychiatrists immediately. The media should not sensationalize such incidents. Suicides should not be justified or advertised.”