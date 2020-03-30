e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 66% Covid-19 patients show no symptoms: State

66% Covid-19 patients show no symptoms: State

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:17 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra has seen recovery of 13% of its patients who tested positive for Covid-19 and they were discharged from hospitals, as of Sunday morning, according to an analysis by the Maharashtra medical education and drugs department. According to the report, Maharashtra has a mortality rate of 4%, while 3% of its Covid-19 positive patients are in critical condition as of Sunday.

Of the patients found positive for the virus, 66% are asymptomatic, showing no symptoms that have been associated with the disease so far. Only 14% of patients have shown symptoms of Covid-19, such as coughing, breathlessness, and fever.

A senior doctor associated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said, “Many Covid-19 positive patients will be able to comfortably do mild forms of exercise if they are asked to. This is because their immunity can stave off the infection, even though they are carrying the virus.” A senior official said, “The large number of asymptomatic patients is slightly heartening for us, but it is too early to confirm.”

Secretary medical education and drugs department, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, “Internationally, about 50% of Covid-19 positive persons do not show any symptoms; 20% require hospital care; 5% need intensive care; and 1% need ventilators. We are in the same league statistically.”

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said despite the rise in numbers, the early lockdown has helped curb the spread of the coronavirus. “You will see that though Mumbai and Maharashtra have the highest Covid-19 cases, due to early lockdown and the largest number of tests done so far [more than 3,000 in Mumbai], we have been able to locate and isolate positive patients early.”

top news
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news