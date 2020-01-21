66-year-old bizman robbed in Santacruz skywalk

mumbai

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:07 IST

A 66-year-old businessman was robbed of cash and gold worth ₹1.94 lakh by four unknown men on the skywalk at Santacruz (East) on Friday afternoon. The businessman approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Bandra and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused.

The FIR was then transferred to Vakola police station as the incident occurred under its jurisdiction.

On Friday afternoon, the businessman, identified as Santosh Paryani, who runs a marine supplies store in Fort, was returning home from his shop. He got down at Santacruz railway station around 3.30pm and called his house help to carry his bag. “Paryani handed over the bag to his house help and then took to the skywalk to go to the Santacruz Gymkhana. While on the skywalk, a man approached him and asked if Paryani remembered him. The complainant had not met the person before and said as much. The man introduced himself as Subash. Soon after, another man joined them and flashed a knife,” said an officer from Vakola police station.

The skywalk at that point was deserted and Santosh was in a state of shock. Two more men joined the group and forcibly emptied his pockets of ₹44,000. They also took his gold chain and ring. The four robbers then ran off in different directions.

“We have registered an FIR against the four unknown persons under sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for robbery and criminal activity as a group. We are scanning CCTV camera footage of the area to identify the accused,” said the officer.