68 snakes rescued in Kalyan in a month

Snake catchers in Kalyan have rescued 68 snakes, including two pythons, between March 23 and April 23.

mumbai Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:34 IST
Sajana Nambiar
On Friday, an 11-foot-long python, weighing around 20kg, was rescued from Chincholi village on Ambernath-Badlapur pipeline road.
On Friday, an 11-foot-long python, weighing around 20kg, was rescued from Chincholi village on Ambernath-Badlapur pipeline road.
         

On Friday, they rescued an 11-foot-long python, weighing around 20kg, from Chincholi village on Ambernath-Badlapur pipeline road.

“The python was found inside a vehicle carrying chickens. The reptile was dehydrated and has been kept under observation at the Kalyan forest office,” said Suhar Pawar, secretary of Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue (WARR) Foundation, Kalyan.

“Several snakes have started coming out as there is less movement of humans. Since it is hot, they come out in search of water. Most of them are dehydrated. It is for the first time we have rescued so many snakes within such a short span,” said Pawar.

They rescued snakes include cobra, red sand boa, common krait and Indian rock python.

On Friday, two cobras were rescued from a residential complex in Khadakpada and Lal Chowky area in Kalyan (West) by snake rescuer Hitesh Karanjaokar, 22.

“Every day, there is a call from residents about snake found in their area,” said Karanjaokar.

Santosh Dagale, range forest officer, Kalyan, said that they rescue them and take care of the snakes till they recover.

“The forest department along with volunteers from NGO is on alert. We rescue snakes and release them in places where they can easily find water,” said Dagale.

