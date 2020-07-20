e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 7 arrested for selling remdesivir at ₹30K

7 arrested for selling remdesivir at ₹30K

mumbai Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:33 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Seven people of a gang were arrested from different parts of the city on Saturday for allegedly selling a single vial of remdesivir injection to customers for ₹30,000 – six times more than the actual price of the anti-viral drug which is used to treat Covid-19 patients.

“The accused conspired to make easy money by procuring and selling the drugs at higher price to needy customers,” said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch).

Officers from crime branch unit 7, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials also seized 13 injections from the homes of the accused, identified as Rahul Bharat Gala, Vikas Angad Dubey, Bhavesh Ashok Shah, Ashish Gangadin Kanojia, Ritesh Rohidas Thonbare, Gurvindersingh Jasvindersingh Rathod and Sudhir Babu Pujari.

“Gala and Dubey worked a medical store in Mulund, while Pujari worked with a medicine distributing agency in Ghatkopar. He gave injections to others to sell in the black market,” said inspector Satish Taware of unit 7.

After receiving a tip-off, crime branch unit 7 officers sent a dummy customer and then conducted raids and nabbed Gala and Dubey from their homes in Mulund and Diva, respectively, and recovered seven injections.

“On interrogating them, we learnt about Kanojia. On raiding his Antop Hill house, we found six injections. We found that Thonbare, Rathod and Pujari were also a part of the gang and arrested them,” said Taware.

All the accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till July 24.

top news
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In