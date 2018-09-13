7-ft dead dolphin washes ashore Bhayander creek

A 7-feet dead dolphin washed ashore Bhayander creek on Wednesday. The dolphin was found between two boats anchored at Jesal Park, Bhayander (East).

The mammal had injuries near its mouth and tail fin and it is possible that it may have been hit by a passing fishing trawler.

Dennis Maalya, a fisherman from Bhayander said the dolphin was seen by a fisherman near the koliwada at Jesal Park when he was about to set sail. “The dolphin was stuck between two boats. He called me and when I reached the spot, we found that it was already dead. We called the local forest department official. On his suggestion, we cremated the dolphin at the beach,” he said.

Bhushan Bhoir, assistant professor, Dandekar College, Palghar, said, rising sea pollution, ingestion of plastic waste or even poaching at high seas, could have led to the mammal’s death.

“Since the past few months, dead dolphins have been washing ashore across Mumbai and Raigad districts,” he said.

