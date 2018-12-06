72,872 FYJC seats in Mumbai lie vacant as admissions close

Even as more than 70,000 seats for first year junior colleges (FYJC) remain vacant in the city this year, the state education department has decided that it won’t reopen admissions.

The department had earlier stated that it would reopen the admission process for students who have still not got a seat.

“While a few students did show interest, it is now too late to conduct the admissions. We have thus decided to stop the process for this year,” said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of Mumbai region.

As per the data given by the state education department, a total of 72,872 seats across colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) lie vacant after nine rounds of admission. In November, the department had said that while there will not be any additional rounds of admission, students who are without a seat would be allotted colleges on a case-by-case basis. However, with hardly any student requesting admissions after the announcement, it was decided that admissions won’t be opened again.

Principals said that it was a good step to not conduct admissions this late into the academic year. “If students come to us this late, they won’t be able to catch up with the rest of the students thus putting their academic future into jeopardy,” said the principal of a suburban college on the condition of anonymity..

This year, 3.05 lakh FYJC seats were available across 800 colleges across MMR.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 00:29 IST