75,000 women travel on local trains in Mumbai on Day 2

mumbai

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:57 IST

Railway stations in city witnessed a high number of women passengers at railway stations in the city, on Thursday. According to Central and Western Railways around 75,000 women passengers travelled by local trains on Thursday, with 35,000 on the Western Railway, and 40,000 on Central Railway.

Booking counters at Diva, Nallasopara and Dombivli railway stations saw long queues of women commuters as only a limited number of them were open. People took to social networking website Twitter to complain about the crowding.

“Only one ticket counter is open in nsp..no one is maintaining social distancing...government should think about this @WesternRly” tweeted @ImDarshanaS

“Started locals for women but was there any complete homework? Corona hasn’t gone ... Is it time to tell the government? Diva railway station at 11.00 am @Central_Railway @GM_CRly @CMOMaharashtra @PiyushGoyal @OfficeofUT @rajupatilmanase.” tweeted @1987Gawde

Responding to the complaints, the Railways has stated that additional booking counters were opened and the crowd was immediately managed. “Additional booking counters were opened immediately. We are studying the increase in passengers and wherever required opening additional booking counters.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Women commuters were permitted to travel by local trains by the state government under its Mission Begin Again from October 17. However, the Railways allowed women passengers to travel by local trains from Wednesday.

Nearly 55,000 women commuters travelled by the local trains on Wednesday. They are permitted to travel without Quick Response(QR) code.

Local train services resumed on July 15. Train services were earlier operational for employees working in essential services, differently-abled passengers and cancer patients.

The Central Railway operates 706 local train services daily, while the Western Railway operates 704 local train services on its railway network.

People from more sectors to be allowed

According to the officials from the relief and rehabilitation department, the government is planning to allow people from the sectors that have workers travelling in non-peak hours. “After assessing the experience of allowing women to travel during non-peak hours for eight days, the decision over rolling out permission to other sectors will be taken. Employees from restaurants, services sectors travel during odd hours and can be allowed to travel early morning or late night. To encourage staggering of working hours, we have been allowing travel during non-peak hours. The timings are fixed for lawyers and court staff as per the policy,” he said requesting anonymity.

Railways have also decided to allow private security guards wearing a uniform and carrying their official identity cards to travel by local trains from Friday.