81-yr-old self-styled sadhu held for growing marijuana in his backyard in Boisar

An 81-year-old self-styled ‘sadhu’ has been arrested by the Boisar MIDC police for allegedly growing cannabis plants on a tract of land that had been donated to him to set up an ashram in Nevale village in Boisar.

Police also seized around 905 gm marijuana worth around Rs 1.42 lakh from the accused.

The accused was identified as Indradev Ramkishoredas Bajgovind. “He claimed he was unaware that growing cannabis plants was illegal,” said police inspector Janardhan Parabkar of Boisar MIDC police station. Bajgovind also claimed that marijuana helped him with meditation and in controlling his carnal desires, a police officer said.

Bajgovind, who hails from Bihar, was staying alone in an under-construction structure meant for the ashram, said Parabkar. “We received a tip-off that he was growing cannabis in his own backyard. Late on Monday night, we conducted a raid and seized around 188 cannabis plants. Upon searching the premises, we found 905 gm of dried marijuana,”said Parabkar.

Bajgovind was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,1985.

Police are also probing if Bajgovind was involved in selling the contraband, as three days ago they had arrested a youth smoking marijuana near the under-construction ashram.

Further, the land to set up the ashram was donated by the relative of a local politician and police are investigating if the politician could be involved.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 10:33 IST