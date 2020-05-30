87 more cops test positive for Covid-19; 472 recover

mumbai

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:08 IST

Till Friday night, 1,390 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19. In this 1,176 are constables and rest 214 are officers. The figure also includes 16 deaths. The silver lining is 472 police personnel have recovered from the disease and discharged. Around 87 new cases were reported on Friday. Also, another 4,448 personnel are quarantined. Besides, 65 constables and five officers from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have tested positive until Friday night. Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operations), and Mumbai Police spokesperson confirmed the development.

Sub-inspector gets warm welcome

Mumbai Police took to their Twitter handle to congratulate 36-year-old police sub-inspector Atul Kshirsagar, who was in charge of the Covid-19 cell at Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali (East). Kshirsagar along with his 28-year-old wife and two sons aged six years and eight years had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 15. On May 29, they were all discharged and welcomed by the Police Colony residents. The residents clapped and showered them with flowers.

Kshirsagar in charge of the Covid-19 cell for the past two months. His work was to coordinate with the BMC officials to seal buildings where Covid-19 patients were found, spread awareness and to help the BMC in contact tracing.

On May 8 Kshirsagar complained of body pain and fever, but he continued to work. On May 14, the symptoms increased, after which he got himself tested at a private clinic. On May 15, he along with his wife and two children tested positive.

On May 17, the entire family was shifted to a one BHK in a building converted into a Covid care isolation centre at Sai Nagar in Kandivali (West).

Sharing his experience, Kshirsagar said, “The most difficult part was to deal with my two children. They were unable to sleep and kept coming near their mother. We made them sleep in one corner of the room and watched from a distance. We then slept in the morning.”

For Kshirsagar, his experience working as head of Covid unit helped him in battling the disease. “The nature of my work helped me control my anxiety. The fever did not go away for nine days and I also had serious breathing issues. Yoga asanas helped me improve my breathing,” he said.

On May 29, when the officer and his family were pleasantly surprised by the welcome, they received from their society members. “We were showered with flower petals. Patriotic songs were played,” the officer said.

52 booked, 35 arrested on Friday

The Mumbai Police on Friday registered 22 FIRs against 52 people and arrested 35 for lockdown violations. A maximum of 15 FIRs was for gathering, five for not wearing masks and two against shops operating, despite being non-essential services. A maximum of 10 FIRs were from west region and five in the central region. Four FIRs were registered in the south, two in the east and one in the north region.