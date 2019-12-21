89 polluting companies in Dombivli got closure notices since 2016: RTI query

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:51 IST

Dombivli

Even as residents of Dombivli MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) keep complaining about pollution, a Right to Information (RTI) query with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) revealed that it has served closure notices to 89 companies since 2016.

Recently, residents of Khambalpada, 90 Feet road in Thakurli and Patripool in Kalyan complained of stench, which has been causing health problems.

The MPCB assured residents of action. Residents also demanded action against the companies violating norms and causing pollution.

“Although the RTI query shows that the MPCB has served closure notices to 89 factories, there are no details provided on the implementation. I had even asked names and details of companies but the board did not provide saying they don’t have them. This shows how serious they are towards pollution control,” said Raju Nalawade, secretary of Dombivli Welfare Association.

He added, “MPCB has not yet found the source of the bad odour released from the nullahs even though they visited the spots.”

MPCB officials said they don’t shut down the errant companies but the notices are warnings to comply with norms.

Regional officer of MPCB, Kalyan division, Shankar Waghmare said, “The closure notice served to the companies is to ensure that they comply with the norms within the given timeframe. We don’t actually shut down the companies. When a notice is served, they are supposed comply with the norms. MPCB officials inspect the company. If they have complied with the norms, they are allowed to operate.”

Waghmare said they usually cut water and electric supply of the company if they are found violating norms. “This action is as good as closing the company. We cannot completely shut the company if they act upon the directions given by us within the time period. The time period depends on the nature of violation.”

A stench covered several parts of Dombivli MIDC on December 10. Residents and commuters complained of breathlessness and other ailments.

Residents living nearby Patripool also complained about the bad odour.

Last month, activists from Dombivli approached MIDC officials with complains of stinking nullahs along the Khambalpada road. Followed by this the officials visited the nullahs and also assured action.

“The pollution control board did not reveal the names of the extremely polluting companies in the MIDC region. They should have the information on which companies cause more pollution,” added Nalawade.

Residents of Khambalpada road have started wearing surgical masks to avoid breathing bad air.

“The untreated effluents are directly released into nullahs. We can see that when we walk through this stretch. The chamber through which the effluents flow is often overflowing and the effluent water spills on the road,” said Anand Chaturvedi, 45, a resident of Khambalpada, Dombivli MIDC.

The RTI query revealed that the CEPI (comprehensive environment pollution index) of Dombivli is 69.67. The industries whose CEPI score is more than 70 have been categorised as critically polluted areas; those whose index is between 60-70 as severely polluted areas and those below 60 as other polluted areas.

The air quality index (AQI) of Dombivli is 62 and the water quality index (WQI) is 63.50. As per the AQI standards, if it is below 50, then the air quality is excellent, if it is 51 to 100 then the quality is moderate and if the AQI is 101-150 it is slightly polluted.

WQI between 45 and 64 is marginal or quality of water is bad.

----------------------------

MPCB blames tanker mafia

After getting complaints of stench in Dombivli MIDC region, MPCB officials said they suspect that tankers discharge untreated effluents into the nullahs in Dombivli MIDC at night.

“Tankers used to discharge untreated effluents in Waldhuni river at Vadol gaon in Ulhasnagar. We suspect the same thing is happening in Dombivli MIDC. The smell from the nullahs is not continuous it happens only on some particular days. MPCB has not found any proof. Tankers came at night and we cannot keep a watch on them all the time. Companies won’t discharge effluents directly because they know that they will be caught,” said Shankar Waghmare, regional officer of MPCB, Kalyan.

He added that they would ask the police to keep watch at night. “The police can do patrolling regularly,” he said.

--------------

About factories in Dombivli MIDC

An expert committee was formed under the Thane collector and it submitted a report to the state government in July 2017 after the Probace company blast that claimed 12 lives in May 2016.

As per the report, out of the 437 companies, there are five such companies in the Dombivli MIDC area which produces extremely dangerous chemicals.